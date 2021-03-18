Bloomington nursing home sued over COVID death

She died a day later of “sepsis due to pneumonia, bilateral pneumonia, end-stage renal disease and COVID-19.” Her death certificate listed the virus as a “substantial contributing factor” to her death.

A CMS investigation prompted by a complaint from Martin resulted in citations against Petersen for failing “to notify Anita and a physician of Marlene’s change in condition,” failing to “assess and monitor Marlene’s change in condition,” and failing to obtain her vital signs and document her condition from May 9 through 14.

According to the lawsuit, Hill tested positive for COVID on May 13, the same day Martin called to check on her mother, but Martin was never told about the result.

The lawsuit also says Petersen did not properly follow state health department guidance on staff using personal protective equipment, or test residents and staff for COVID.

But while Martin's lawyers argue their case that Bloomington Rehab failed to respond appropriately, a part of Petersen's defense, according to court documents, is that the complaint acknowledges COVID-19 measures were in place at the facility, regardless of whether they were effective.