Bloomington police: 1 injured in Friday night shooting

BLOOMINGTON – Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington on Friday night.
Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Street at 8:55 p.m. Friday for an armed subject, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department. Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. They were told the shooting occurred outside, but the circumstances are still under investigation, the department said.
The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and was reported to be in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported.
Police said Monday that no arrests had been made and they had no suspect information to release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or Smoreland@cityblm.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Can you help? Crime Stoppers of McLean County
Elishia M. Epps
Cynthia M. Dejaynes
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Richard B. Fleming
Terry James Krumwiede
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.