Bloomington police: 1 injured in Friday night shooting

BLOOMINGTON – Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington on Friday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Street at 8:55 p.m. Friday for an armed subject, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department. Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his foot. They were told the shooting occurred outside, but the circumstances are still under investigation, the department said.

The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and was reported to be in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported.

Police said Monday that no arrests had been made and they had no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Moreland at 309-434-2359 or Smoreland@cityblm.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.