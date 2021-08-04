Bloomington police arrest Virginia man wanted for shooting in Norfolk

BLOOMINGTON — A Virginia man is in McLean County jail custody after police arrested him Tuesday on a warrant for his connection to a June shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Bloomington police responded at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of West Washington Street for a fireworks complaint, where officers found a suspect who had given them a false name.

Travarish D. Carpenter, 29, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was eventually identified and arrested after Bloomington police learned of a warrant for his arrest in Virginia.

Carpenter is charged in Virginia with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is accused of being connected to a June 12 shooting in Norfolk that hospitalized one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Carpenter was with a relative, Catherine D. Lewis, 64, of Bloomington, who helped Carpenter hide his identity.

Lewis is charged with obstructing justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Carpenter is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

