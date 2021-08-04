 Skip to main content
Bloomington police arrest Virginia man wanted for shooting in Norfolk

BLOOMINGTON — A Virginia man is in McLean County jail custody after police arrested him Tuesday on a warrant for his connection to a June shooting in Norfolk, Virginia.

Bloomington police responded at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of West Washington Street for a fireworks complaint, where officers found a suspect who had given them a false name.

Travarish D. Carpenter, 29, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was eventually identified and arrested after Bloomington police learned of a warrant for his arrest in Virginia.

Bloomington police arrested Travarish D. Carpenter, 29, of Portsmouth, Virginia, and his relative Catherine D. Lewis, 64, of Bloomington, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Carpenter was arrested on a warrant for his connection to a June 12, 2021 shooting in Norfolk, Virginia. Lewis was arrested for obstructing justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive, for helping provide a fake name for Carpenter.

Carpenter is charged in Virginia with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is accused of being connected to a June 12 shooting in Norfolk that hospitalized one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Carpenter was with a relative, Catherine D. Lewis, 64, of Bloomington, who helped Carpenter hide his identity.

Amari McNabb found guilty in Bloomington murder

Lewis is charged with obstructing justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive.

Carpenter is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

