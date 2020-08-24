 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington police ask for help identifying piece of car left behind after pedestrian hit
0 comments

Bloomington police ask for help identifying piece of car left behind after pedestrian hit

{{featured_button_text}}
082520-blm-loc-1hitandrun

Photo courtesy of Bloomington Police Department

 Photo courtesy of Bloomington Police Department

BLOOMINGTON — Police are looking for the motorist who hit a pedestrian Saturday. 

Police say at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Towanda Barnes Road near Baywood Road. The pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The person's name and condition were not released.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but left behind a piece of the vehicle.

Any witnesses should contact Officer Michael Perry at (309) 820-8888 or mperry@cityblm.org. Anyone with cameras in the area is asked to check for footage of the incident.

Anyone who might know what make and model the panel in the photograph belong tos and if anyone sees a vehicle damaged and appears to be missing that piece is asked to document the license plate and call dispatch at (309) 820-8888.

Bloomington police investigate shooting

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News