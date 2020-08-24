Bloomington police ask for help identifying piece of car left behind after pedestrian hit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police are looking for the motorist who hit a pedestrian Saturday.

Police say at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Towanda Barnes Road near Baywood Road. The pedestrian suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The person's name and condition were not released.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but left behind a piece of the vehicle.

Any witnesses should contact Officer Michael Perry at (309) 820-8888 or mperry@cityblm.org. Anyone with cameras in the area is asked to check for footage of the incident.

Anyone who might know what make and model the panel in the photograph belong tos and if anyone sees a vehicle damaged and appears to be missing that piece is asked to document the license plate and call dispatch at (309) 820-8888.

Bloomington police investigate shooting

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.