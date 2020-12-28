Bloomington police ask for help in burglary investigation at Read's Sporting Goods

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for help in the investigation of a recent business burglary.

Officers were called to Read’s Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive, at about 8 a.m. Dec. 14 for a reported overnight burglary.

The store lost an estimated $8,000 to $10,000 in damage and stolen items. The $5,000 to $7,000 in stolen sporting goods equipment was mostly baseball bats and gloves.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, Bloomington police said.

Anyone with information related to this burglary is asked to contact Det. Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or jroth@cityblm.org

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

