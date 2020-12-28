 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington police ask for help in burglary investigation at Read's Sporting Goods
0 comments
breaking top story

Bloomington police ask for help in burglary investigation at Read's Sporting Goods

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for help in the investigation of a recent business burglary.

Officers were called to Read’s Sporting Goods, 812 IAA Drive, at about 8 a.m. Dec. 14 for a reported overnight burglary.

The store lost an estimated $8,000 to $10,000 in damage and stolen items. The $5,000 to $7,000 in stolen sporting goods equipment was mostly baseball bats and gloves.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available, Bloomington police said.

Anyone with information related to this burglary is asked to contact Det. Jared Roth at 309-434-2379 or jroth@cityblm.org

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or ciau@cityblm.org.

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News