You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bloomington police investigate 2 weekend shootings
0 comments
alert top story

Bloomington police investigate 2 weekend shootings

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two shootings were reported in west Bloomington over the weekend, police said.

About 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of gunfire including a vehicle that had been struck.

On Sunday, Bloomington officers responded to a shots fired called about 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Valley View Circle, where they found evidence of a shooting.

In both incidents, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

These shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at 309-828-1111.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News