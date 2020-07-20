Bloomington police investigate 2 weekend shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two shootings were reported in west Bloomington over the weekend, police said.

About 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of gunfire including a vehicle that had been struck.

On Sunday, Bloomington officers responded to a shots fired called about 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Valley View Circle, where they found evidence of a shooting.

In both incidents, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

These shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.