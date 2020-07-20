Bloomington police investigate 2 weekend shootings

BLOOMINGTON — Two shootings were reported in west Bloomington over the weekend, police said.
About 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1400 block of West Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of gunfire including a vehicle that had been struck.
On Sunday, Bloomington officers responded to a shots fired called about 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Valley View Circle, where they found evidence of a shooting.
In both incidents, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
These shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is asked to contact Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at 309-828-1111.
