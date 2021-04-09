Bloomington police investigating apparent homicide

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead in the roadway early Friday.

At 1:36 a.m., officers were called to the area of West Seminary Avenue and North Oak Street regarding a man in the road on Seminary. They found a middle-aged white man lying in the street with apparent wounds, according to a statement from Bloomington police.

Police did not indicate what kind of wounds he suffered or his cause of death.

Detectives are canvassing the area, which is west of Illinois Wesleyan University, seeking witnesses and evidence related to the death. Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not release any additional details.