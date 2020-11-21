Bloomington police investigating shooting Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – No injuries were reported in a shooting early Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

Police were called to the 700 block of West Market Street at 12:25 p.m. and officers located physical evidence that a shooting had occurred, Bloomington police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There is no suspect information to release as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

Can you help? The latest cases from Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.