 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington police investigating shooting Saturday
0 comments
breaking top story

Bloomington police investigating shooting Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – No injuries were reported in a shooting early Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

Police were called to the 700 block of West Market Street at 12:25 p.m. and officers located physical evidence that a shooting had occurred, Bloomington police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There is no suspect information to release as of Saturday afternoon, police said.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 309-828-1111.

Can you help? The latest cases from Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News