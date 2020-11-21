Bloomington police investigating shooting Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – No injuries were reported in a shooting early Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Market Street at 12:25 p.m. and officers located physical evidence that a shooting had occurred, Bloomington police said in a statement.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
There is no suspect information to release as of Saturday afternoon, police said.
Can you help? The latest cases from Crime Stoppers of McLean County
Matthew G. Lawrence
Erma Louise Garner
Thomas Robert Cook
Stephen J. Linares
Joseph B. Brown
Terry James Krumwiede
Richard B. Fleming
Elishia M. Epps
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Courtney M. Kinard
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Eric R. Covington
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.