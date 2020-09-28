Bloomington police investigating shots fired incident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are looking for information after confirming shots were fired early Saturday morning.

Police were called to Geneva Court in south Bloomington at 3:30 a.m. Saturday and located physical evidence that a shooting had occurred in the street. There were no reported injuries and no reported property damage.

There have been no arrests and police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or TKlein@cityblm.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of suspect(s) you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

