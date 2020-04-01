Bloomington police: Lexington man arrested with meth, metal knuckles

BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man was arrested in Bloomington early Wednesday after he was found with methamphetamine and other drugs, according to Bloomington police.
Jordan Reiss, 29, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
About 1:30 a.m., Bloomington officers saw a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Morrissey Drive and watched someone exit the vehicle to walk to a nearby gas station, police said.
Another officer was conducting a business check at the gas station and identified the person as Carlos Echevarria, 29, of Bloomington. He had two active misdemeanor warrants in McLean County and was arrested without incident.
An officer also spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, where Reiss was identified as having an active McLean County warrant. He was arrested without incident.
After Reiss’ arrest, officers searched him and his backpack. They found about 25 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, metal knuckles and other controlled substances in the form of a “variety of pills,” according to police.
Reiss’ bond information was unknown Wednesday afternoon.
