Bloomington police: Lexington man arrested with meth, metal knuckles

BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man was arrested in Bloomington early Wednesday after he was found with methamphetamine and other drugs, according to Bloomington police.

Jordan Reiss, 29, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

About 1:30 a.m., Bloomington officers saw a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Morrissey Drive and watched someone exit the vehicle to walk to a nearby gas station, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Another officer was conducting a business check at the gas station and identified the person as Carlos Echevarria, 29, of Bloomington. He had two active misdemeanor warrants in McLean County and was arrested without incident.

An officer also spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, where Reiss was identified as having an active McLean County warrant. He was arrested without incident.