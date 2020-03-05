You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington police recover shell casing in gunfire investigation on city's east side
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the east side of the city.

About 12:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue, near the intersection with Hershey Road, where a caller reported a loud bang that could have been a single gunshot.

A shell casing was found in area, and there appears to have been a fight in the area, according to the police department.

No injuries or property damage has been reported in connection with this incident.

No suspect information has been released.

