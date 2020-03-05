Bloomington police recover shell casing in gunfire investigation on city's east side

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shots-fired incident on the east side of the city.

About 12:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue, near the intersection with Hershey Road, where a caller reported a loud bang that could have been a single gunshot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A shell casing was found in area, and there appears to have been a fight in the area, according to the police department.

No injuries or property damage has been reported in connection with this incident.

No suspect information has been released.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.