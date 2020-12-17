 Skip to main content
Bloomington police say man tried to rob cab driver with BB gun
PUBLIC SAFETY

Bloomington police say man tried to rob cab driver with BB gun

Austin Pittman

Pittman

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody facing charges of attempted robbery.

Austin C. Pittman, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery after police say he tried to rob a cab driver in Bloomington.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, the driver told police Pittman held a black handgun with a silver tip and demanded money in the 800 block of East Walnut Street.

The driver did not give him anything, and Pittman fled on foot, Bloomington police said. Officers reportedly later found Pittman sitting in a vehicle on East Chestnut Street, about two blocks away.

A black BB gun with a silver tip was found with the defendant when he was taken into custody, a prosecutor said.

Pittman was held in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 23.

The latest Crime Stoppers cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

