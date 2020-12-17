Bloomington police say man tried to rob cab driver with BB gun

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody facing charges of attempted robbery.
Austin C. Pittman, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated robbery after police say he tried to rob a cab driver in Bloomington.
According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, the driver told police Pittman held a black handgun with a silver tip and demanded money in the 800 block of East Walnut Street.
The driver did not give him anything, and Pittman fled on foot, Bloomington police said. Officers reportedly later found Pittman sitting in a vehicle on East Chestnut Street, about two blocks away.
Support Local Journalism
A black BB gun with a silver tip was found with the defendant when he was taken into custody, a prosecutor said.
Pittman was held in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 23.
The latest Crime Stoppers cases:
Wesley Franklin Turner
Michael R. Howard
Joanna Sue Etter
Erma Louise Garner
Stephen J. Linares
Joseph B. Brown
Terry James Krumwiede
Richard B. Fleming
Elishia M. Epps
Darrel D. Autman
James E. Ferguson
Robin Sue Colon
Marquaysha J. Brooks
Brandon Scott Missel
Davon L Ruffin
Adolfo Flores
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Gene Jones
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.