Bloomington police seek missing 11-year-old girl

Destiny Day

Destiny Day 
Bloomington police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old girl. 

Destiny Day, of Bloomington, was reported missing on Sunday, the department said. 

Destiny is 5'1" and about 100 pounds. She is white with dark brown and dark eyes. Destiny was last seen wearing ripped up blue jeans and a gray tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

The attached photograph was used with the consent of the family/guardian, according to police.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at (309) 827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.

