Bloomington police seize loaded pistol, 'variety' of drugs in arrests

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police arrested a man and woman on weapons and drug charges Friday afternoon.

Ransom D. Fellers, 22, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapons, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and firearm owners identification card act violation.

Police said a loaded pistol and “a variety of controlled substances” were seized when Fellers was taken into custody as part of a street crimes unit investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, a loaded .40 caliber pistol and pills containing meth, oxycodone and alprazolam were found during the execution of a search warrant at a residence that belonged to a Bloomington woman where Fellers was seen.