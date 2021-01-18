 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington police seize loaded pistol, 'variety' of drugs in arrests
0 comments

Bloomington police seize loaded pistol, 'variety' of drugs in arrests

{{featured_button_text}}
Ransom Fellers

Fellers

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police arrested a man and woman on weapons and drug charges Friday afternoon.

Ransom D. Fellers, 22, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapons, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and firearm owners identification card act violation.

Police said a loaded pistol and “a variety of controlled substances” were seized when Fellers was taken into custody as part of a street crimes unit investigation.

According to the probable cause statement, a loaded .40 caliber pistol and pills containing meth, oxycodone and alprazolam were found during the execution of a search warrant at a residence that belonged to a Bloomington woman where Fellers was seen.

Fellers was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 5.

The 21-year-old woman was also arrested in the incident and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, for suspected alprazolam.

Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020 

The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020

Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Teen killed at New Years Eve party

Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News