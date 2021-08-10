Bloomington resident faces drug charges

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man was arrested with cocaine valued at $14,000, police said.

Michael D. Oates, 49, was arrested after Bloomington police officers learned of a warrant for arrest as he drove through a parking lot in the 1900 block of West Market Street on Sunday, authorities said.

Police officers seized about 138 grams of suspected cocaine and more than $20,000. The almost 5 ounces of cocaine amounts to about $14,000 worth, police said.

Oates was arrested for his warrant and for manufacture/delivery of between 100 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Oates was transported to the McLean County jail, police said.

