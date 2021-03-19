Bloomington residents charged with heroin, fentanyl deliveries

BLOOMINGTON – Multiple drug charges are pending for a Bloomington man and woman.

James Canti, 48, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin, one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

Stephanie Kitchens, 36, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin and one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl.

The defendants made two deliveries of fentanyl and heroin between March 1 and March 18, prosecutors said in court Friday.

A Bloomington police investigation revealed that Canti was to make a trip to the Chicago area to pick up drugs. He was pulled over on his way back from Cook County and police found 104 grams of heroin — about 3.5 ounces — and about 1 ounce of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Kitchens was later arrested at her residence, which she shares with Canti, prosecutors said.

Canti was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and Kitchens was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.