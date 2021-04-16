Bloomington residents charged with sexual assault of a child

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents have been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse.

Justin D. Nelson, 38, and Amanda R. Peterson, 41, have each been charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Nelson was also charged with a fifth count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Each was ordered to have no contact with children.

Nelson and Peterson were jailed in lieu of posting $75,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for May 14.

