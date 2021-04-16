 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington residents charged with sexual assault of a child
0 comments
alert

Bloomington residents charged with sexual assault of a child

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents have been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse. 

Justin D. Nelson, 38, and Amanda R. Peterson, 41, have each been charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Nelson was also charged with a fifth count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Each was ordered to have no contact with children.

Nelson and Peterson were jailed in lieu of posting $75,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for May 14.

+1 
Justin Nelson

Justin D. Nelson

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
+1 
Amanda Peterson

Peterson

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News