Bloomington shooting under investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting reported Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 600 block of North Clinton Street at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.
Physical evidence of a shooting was located, but no injuries were reported. According to a statement from police, no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Det. Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org, using reference report #202105430.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Michael D. Davis
Mario L. Burley
Justin A. Leicht
Laura Cooper
Nick Buss
Jesse Chamberlain
Charles Bradley
Justin Mata
Jerome Robinson
Lance Cotton
Joseph Doyle
Richard Erving
William Beasley
Dexter McCraney
Amanda Street
Larry Knell
Robert Coone
Kevon Moon
Thomas Bartholomew
Alejandro Alvarez
Inez J. Gleghorn
Christopher Garza
Brent Burton
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Lawrence Jones
Joshua Luttrell
Stephanie Kitchens
James Canti
Jimmy Pate
Michael Bakana
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.