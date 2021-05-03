Bloomington shooting under investigation

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting reported Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Clinton Street at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

Physical evidence of a shooting was located, but no injuries were reported. According to a statement from police, no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Det. Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org, using reference report #202105430.

