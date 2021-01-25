Bloomington shooting victim in stable condition

BLOOMINGTON — A 34-year-old man remains in stable condition at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday in Bloomington.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Bloomington Fire Department Station at 310 N. Lee St. for a person who was shot and requesting medical attention. Firefighters rendered first aid and then transported him to the hospital.

During the investigation, officers learned that the man was shot while walking in the 200 block of North Oak Street. Officers also located additional evidence that a shooting had occurred. Bloomington Police Department's Crime Scene Unit processed the crime scene.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made, there is no suspect information to release at this time, and there were no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or BMelton@cityblm.org.