2 Bloomington teens arrested after shooting in east Bloomington two weeks ago
top story

2 Bloomington teens arrested after shooting in east Bloomington two weeks ago

Crime

BLOOMINGTON — Two teenage boys, both of Bloomington, were arrested within the last week in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired incident on the east side of the city.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue at about 12:40 p.m. March 6 for reports of gunfire and a stolen vehicle.

According to Bloomington police, a shell casing was found in the area and officers confirmed a vehicle was stolen during the altercation. The victim of the alleged motor vehicle theft, an adult male, was not injured during the incident. No injuries or property damage was reported.

Bloomington police recover shell casing in gunfire investigation on city's east side

The stolen vehicle was recovered and two arrests were made during the investigation by the criminal investigation division and street crimes unit of the Bloomington Police Department.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of mob action and motor vehicle theft. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, mob action and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or jengle@cityblm.org. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

