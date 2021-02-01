Bloomington triple homicide trial delivers closing arguments

“It is not reasonable doubt just to say, well, he didn’t come running out of the building until 2:37,” Clancy said. “There is no evidence that he’s not in the front stairwell. There is no evidence that he is not in a different part of that apartment. There is no evidence that someone else did not come into that apartment. There is no evidence of that. The last thing they can prove is that he was in the apartment at 2:12 and that is it,” based on the mother’s recollection of who was in the apartment when she arrived to it.

But Reynolds noted that Mays was the only person seen running from the apartment building after the shooting.

“In light of all of the evidence, and most specifically the timeline and the fact that the defendant is the only one fleeing from that apartment, all of that evidence demands that you find the defendant guilty on all counts,” Reynolds said.

While both sides are unsure of why the shooting happened, Navarro Howard, Mays’ cousin, told police in 2018 that he knew Mays and Pena had tension about something days or weeks prior to the shooting, but that Mays said they would work it out.

Navarro Howard also said in that interview that he had seen Mays at his brother, Jahquan Howard’s, house a few days to a week before the shooting with what he thought was a .380 pistol.