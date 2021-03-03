 Skip to main content
Bloomington woman accused of burglary, theft at Von Maur
Lisa Frasier

Frasier

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from jail custody Wednesday for a January burglary.

Lisa D. Frasier, 48, is accused of burglarizing Von Maur at 301 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal, and stealing merchandise exceeding $300 in retail value.

She is charged with burglary (class 2 felony), theft (class 3 felony) and retail theft (class 4 felony).

Due to two prior class 2 felony burglary convictions in Illinois, Frasier “shall be sentenced as a class X offender,” court documents said, which carries a minimum six-year imprisonment.

Frasier was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and an arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

