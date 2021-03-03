Bloomington woman accused of burglary, theft at Von Maur

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman was released from jail custody Wednesday for a January burglary.
Lisa D. Frasier, 48, is accused of burglarizing Von Maur at 301 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal, and stealing merchandise exceeding $300 in retail value.
She is charged with burglary (class 2 felony), theft (class 3 felony) and retail theft (class 4 felony).
Due to two prior class 2 felony burglary convictions in Illinois, Frasier “shall be sentenced as a class X offender,” court documents said, which carries a minimum six-year imprisonment.
Frasier was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and an arraignment is scheduled for May 7.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
Kade Heather
Courts Reporter
