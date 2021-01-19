 Skip to main content
Bloomington woman accused of cocaine delivery
BLOOMINGTON — Cocaine delivery charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Marilyn E. Portis, 60, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities in the court documents said the drug transactions took place on various dates in December in Bloomington, each involving less than one gram of cocaine.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Jan. 8 and she was taken into custody Friday.

Portis was held in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Feb. 5.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

