Bloomington woman accused of spitting at firefighter, hurling plate
Bloomington woman accused of spitting at firefighter, hurling plate

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was released from custody Friday on battery and assault charges.

Laura Cooper, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery because police say she spat in a firefighter's face Thursday. She is also charged with two additional misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and assault.

Laura Cooper

Cooper

Court documents indicate the assault charge was filed because she hurled a kitchen plate at a person.

Cooper was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Her arraignment was scheduled for May 21.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

