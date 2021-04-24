Bloomington woman accused of spitting at firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was released from custody Friday on battery and assault charges.

Laura Cooper, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery because police say she spat in a firefighter's face Thursday. She is also charged with two additional misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and assault.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court documents indicate the assault charge was filed because she hurled a kitchen plate at a person.

Cooper was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Her arraignment was scheduled for May 21.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.