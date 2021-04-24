Bloomington woman accused of spitting at firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was released from custody Friday on battery and assault charges.
Laura Cooper, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery because police say she spat in a firefighter's face Thursday. She is also charged with two additional misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and assault.
Court documents indicate the assault charge was filed because she hurled a kitchen plate at a person.
Cooper was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Her arraignment was scheduled for May 21.
