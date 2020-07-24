You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington woman arrested on warrant for drug delivery
BLOOMINGTON — Five drug charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Britini Leigh Ann Thompson, 30, is charged with unlawful delivery of MDMA, unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, unlawful possession of MDMA with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver.

January, February and June dates were listed in court documents, indicating when the transactions allegedly took place.

A warrant for Thompson’s arrest was issued Tuesday and she was arrested by Normal police officers Thursday. Her booking photo was not immediately available.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 14.

