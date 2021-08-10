 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bloomington woman charged with aggravated battery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Jaysi L. Balagna, 24, is charged with three counts of class 2 felony aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

She is accused of throwing items at a relative or household member, according to the authorities. She also is accused of kicking a Bloomington police officer and spitting on two Bloomington police officers, officials said.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Balagna was released from custody on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She was ordered to have no contact with the household victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington shops adopting mask rules

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News