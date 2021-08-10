Bloomington woman charged with aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON — Aggravated battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington woman.

Jaysi L. Balagna, 24, is charged with three counts of class 2 felony aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.

She is accused of throwing items at a relative or household member, according to the authorities. She also is accused of kicking a Bloomington police officer and spitting on two Bloomington police officers, officials said.

Balagna was released from custody on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She was ordered to have no contact with the household victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 3.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

