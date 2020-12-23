Bloomington woman charged with sex assault, abuse

BLOOMINGTON — Sexual assault and abuse charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.

Juls Eutsey, 20, is charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse related to an incident that occurred March 17, according to court documents.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Dec. 17 and she was taken into custody Monday.

Eutsey was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 15.

