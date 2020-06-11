Bloomington woman convicted of first-degree murder; self-defense claimed in fatal stabbing

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County jury returned a guilty verdict after about an hour of deliberations Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of a Bloomington woman who claimed self-defense when she fatally stabbed a man in July 2018.
Closing arguments Thursday morning concluded the trial for 23-year-old Leila Jackson, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the July 17, 2018, death of Quantez Brown, 24.
While the defense was based on Jackson saying she stabbed Brown because he was threatening her, prosecutor Tammara Wagoner said Jackson took the nearly two years since his death “to craft that story and none of you should believe it.”
When Jackson testified Wednesday, she said she feared for her life when Brown came to her home uninvited, refused to leave, swore at her, “started pointing his finger in my face in the shape of a gun,” and verbally threatened her while gritting his teeth.
Jackson's attorney Joseph Moran also said Thursday that Brown had been drinking and using methamphetamine before he showed up to her home.
Both the prosecution and defense said Jackson didn’t mention to police her claim that Brown put his hands on her that night, grabbing at her shirt and pulling her up, which she said led her to pick up the knife and stab him.
A witness who testified he was present when the stabbing occurred but did not see it happen told prosecutors he didn’t see or hear Brown being aggressive toward Jackson that night, Wagoner said.
“Whether you believe the defendant or you believe (him), the defendant is still guilty. What that dispute does is gives us some insight into who she is. It’s about her, right? Because she is the one, her character, her conduct — that’s what is at issue in this case,” she said.
Citing Jackson’s recorded interview with police, Wagoner said the defendant told the detectives she “gave him a little poke because she wanted him to quit.”
“The problem is it wasn’t a little poke with a little knife,” she said, holding up the steak knife identified as the murder weapon.
Wagoner said the knife was plunged 4 inches into Brown’s torso, through his ribs and into his heart, and Jackson's intent is "exemplified by what she actually did."
Moran told the jury hypocrisy has no place in the courtroom, and telling jurors to believe some of Jackson’s story but not to believe she feared for her life is hypocritical.
“If she hadn’t called the police, there’d be no case. There is one person who testified they saw a stabbing; that’s my client,” Moran said. “She told the police that almost immediately. … She did what she was supposed to do.”
Jackson told police and said in court that Brown had been threatening her for months because she refused to have a relationship with him.
In her closing argument, Wagoner said Brown had never followed through with any threats and did not present an imminent threat that would justify the use of deadly force on July 17.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.