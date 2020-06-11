Bloomington woman convicted of first-degree murder; self-defense claimed in fatal stabbing

Jackson's attorney Joseph Moran also said Thursday that Brown had been drinking and using methamphetamine before he showed up to her home.

Both the prosecution and defense said Jackson didn’t mention to police her claim that Brown put his hands on her that night, grabbing at her shirt and pulling her up, which she said led her to pick up the knife and stab him.

A witness who testified he was present when the stabbing occurred but did not see it happen told prosecutors he didn’t see or hear Brown being aggressive toward Jackson that night, Wagoner said.

“Whether you believe the defendant or you believe (him), the defendant is still guilty. What that dispute does is gives us some insight into who she is. It’s about her, right? Because she is the one, her character, her conduct — that’s what is at issue in this case,” she said.

Citing Jackson’s recorded interview with police, Wagoner said the defendant told the detectives she “gave him a little poke because she wanted him to quit.”

“The problem is it wasn’t a little poke with a little knife,” she said, holding up the steak knife identified as the murder weapon.