Bloomington woman faces 5 felonies, 2 misdemeanors after DUI crash downtown

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington woman who was arrested after police said she left the scene of a DUI crash was formally charged Friday afternoon.

Destiny M. J. Bates, 27, is charged with two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle crash involving injuries and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

She was also charged with two misdemeanors for driving while never having been issued a license and driving a vehicle with revoked or suspended registration, and she was cited for traffic violations.

According to the probable cause statement read in court, witnesses saw Bates drive through a stop sign at Madison Street and Oakland Avenue, just south of downtown, about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A blue vehicle was traveling north on Madison and a black vehicle was driving west on Oakland before the crash, when the blue vehicle was overturned, Bloomington police said.