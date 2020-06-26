You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington woman faces 5 felonies, 2 misdemeanors after DUI crash downtown
breaking top story



BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington woman who was arrested after police said she left the scene of a DUI crash was formally charged Friday afternoon.

Destiny M. J. Bates, 27, is charged with two counts of failure to give information after a motor vehicle crash involving injuries and three counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

She was also charged with two misdemeanors for driving while never having been issued a license and driving a vehicle with revoked or suspended registration, and she was cited for traffic violations.

According to the probable cause statement read in court, witnesses saw Bates drive through a stop sign at Madison Street and Oakland Avenue, just south of downtown, about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A blue vehicle was traveling north on Madison and a black vehicle was driving west on Oakland before the crash, when the blue vehicle was overturned, Bloomington police said.

Witnesses told police Bates had been driving the blue vehicle and they saw her leave the scene and go into a nearby apartment building.

Police said she was found walking out of a nearby apartment and ran when approached before being arrested in the 900 block of West Olive Street.

Bates was later found passed out in a basement of an apartment building, about half a mile from the crash, according to the probable cause statement.

Bates was treated and released from OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center before being taken to the McLean County Jail, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old Normal woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.

Bates was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 24.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

