Bloomington woman faces drug delivery charges
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman faces a pair of drug charges in McLean County.

Camisha Banks, 33, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver – a Class X and Class 2 felony.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Friday, Banks possessed at least 25 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

Bloomington police seize loaded pistol, 'variety' of drugs in arrests

Court documents indicated she also possessed more than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.

Banks was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

