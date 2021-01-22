Bloomington woman faces drug delivery charges

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman faces a pair of drug charges in McLean County.

Camisha Banks, 33, was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver – a Class X and Class 2 felony.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Friday, Banks possessed at least 25 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

Court documents indicated she also possessed more than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Banks was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 19.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Unemployment insurance fraud is growing in Illinois. Here’s what you need to know.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.