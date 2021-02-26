 Skip to main content
Bloomington woman in custody for June burglary, looting
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman is in custody on burglary and looting charges.

Sarah Dawdy, 25, faces one charge of burglary (class 2 felony), looting (class 4 felony) and mob action (class C misdemeanor).

Sarah Dawdy

Dawdy

The incident occurred June 1 at the Walmart on Greenbriar Drive in Normal, according to court documents. That was the same date when a mob of looters broke into several stores across Bloomington-Normal after a day of protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Dawdy was ordered to have no contact with the Walmart at 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for March 26.

