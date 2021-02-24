Bloomington woman jailed for possession of stolen car, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington woman is in custody on a charge for possessing a stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony.

Jazmyn Givens, 25, and a juvenile were given a silver Nissan car by an “unidentified male” on Sunday in Chicago, according to a probable cause statement read in court Wednesday. The man directed them to remove the car’s registration and plates and put a temporary registration on the vehicle, but they did not replace it, the statement said.

Bloomington police responded to a call from the defendant’s mother Tuesday, requesting assistance in removing Givens from the residence at the 1200 block of North Lee Street, prosecutors said.

Givens and the juvenile had driven away by the time officers arrived, but police then received a report of a stolen vehicle that had stopped in the 1200 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, where the defendants were seen depositing the car’s registration and plates in a garbage can, prosecutors said.

