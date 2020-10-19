 Skip to main content
Bloomington woman sentenced to 23 years in prison for fatal stabbing
Bloomington woman sentenced to 23 years in prison for fatal stabbing

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington woman convicted of first-degree murder in a July 2018 stabbing was sentenced Monday morning to 23 years in prison.

Leila Jackson, 24, was found guilty in June of killing 24-year-old Quantez Brown outside her home on July 17, 2018.

During her trial, Jackson testified she acted in self defense, saying Brown threatened her and made her fear for her life.

However, Assistant State’s Attorney John Shim said Brown died because of Jackson’s choices, not those of the victim.

“It was the defendant who chose to stab Quantez with the knife,” he said.

Shim asked Judge Scott Drazewski to sentence Jackson to 28 years in prison.

Shim also said during Jackson’s time in the McLean County Jail, she completed the Jobs Partnership program and anger management, as well as classes on food handling, criminal thinking and domestic violence trauma, which was a survivor-based class.

Jackson also attended Alcoholic Anonymous, GED courses, Bible study and church worship while in custody.

Drazewski said Jackson’s enrollment in “a variety of pursuits designed to better herself ... speaks well for her rehabilitative potential as well as using her wisely.”

“She does seem to have the right attitude and she’s willing to accept the consequences for her actions,” said Joseph Moran, Jackson’s lead attorney. He asked for the minimum sentence of 20 years.

Eight letters from family members and friends were submitted as evidence in mitigation, and Jackson’s mother, Joanne Williams Lank, testified to her history and character.

Jackson recently thanked her mother during a phone call for raising and supporting her, and said she was ready to be accountable for her actions, Lank said. 

In a statement delivered in court Monday, Jackson said her heart goes out to Brown’s family and loved ones and she prays for forgiveness.

“My heart has grown with wisdom and knowledge,” she said. “I am accountable for defending myself. I never intended to take a life.”

Drazewski said he weighed the factors of aggravation against those of mitigation, which included Jackson’s lack of criminal history, her character and the circumstances surrounding this criminal conduct that make it unlikely to occur again.

Jackson will receive credit for 821 days spent in custody and her sentence will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

