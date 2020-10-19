Bloomington woman sentenced to 23 years in prison for fatal stabbing

Shim asked Judge Scott Drazewski to sentence Jackson to 28 years in prison.

Shim also said during Jackson’s time in the McLean County Jail, she completed the Jobs Partnership program and anger management, as well as classes on food handling, criminal thinking and domestic violence trauma, which was a survivor-based class.

Jackson also attended Alcoholic Anonymous, GED courses, Bible study and church worship while in custody.

Drazewski said Jackson’s enrollment in “a variety of pursuits designed to better herself ... speaks well for her rehabilitative potential as well as using her wisely.”

“She does seem to have the right attitude and she’s willing to accept the consequences for her actions,” said Joseph Moran, Jackson’s lead attorney. He asked for the minimum sentence of 20 years.

Eight letters from family members and friends were submitted as evidence in mitigation, and Jackson’s mother, Joanne Williams Lank, testified to her history and character.