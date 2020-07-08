You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington woman solicited minor to deliver drugs, police say
Bloomington woman solicited minor to deliver drugs, police say

Rosalie Curry

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman faces drug charges in McLean County.

Rosalie A. Curry, 37, is charged with solicitation to commit the offense of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for allegedly soliciting a minor to deliver a substance containing amphetamine.

She is also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, which was identified as less than 15 grams of amphetamine in court documents.

She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to have contact with the minor who she is accused of soliciting in this case.

An arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 14.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

