Blue Ridge family sues school district, says 7-year-old was sexually assaulted on bus

Despite knowing of the abuse, the suit claims Blue Ridge failed to conduct its own investigation “or offer academic or other counseling or accommodations to Jane Doe,” Beck and Green said.

The complaint also says the bus aides, who are “employed to monitor Jane Doe," left their seats and allowed the male student to sit next to Doe, “giving him access to sexually assault her.”

The lawsuit claims the school district knowingly violated Doe’s individualized education plan, which is a legal document used for students who are eligible for special education. Doe, who has Down syndrome, is supposed to be buckled into a car seat in her assigned bus seat and have an aide present when she rides the school bus to directly monitor her.

Donald Freeman, who is identified in the complaint as Doe’s bus driver, and Alesia Zander and Lori Beck, who are identified as bus aides, are co-defendants named in the lawsuit alongside the Farmer City-based school district.

In addition to leaving their seats to allow the boy to sit with Doe, the two aides are also accused of regularly observing the teenage boy sexually harassing her.