Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation
Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Jacob Newton

Newton

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – Bond has been set for a Bloomington man who was held in custody last week on an aggravated domestic battery charge.

Jacob Newton, 23, was issued a $7,535 bond Tuesday as he is accused of punching and strangling a household member the night of Feb. 22 and into Feb. 23, according to prosecutors.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the location of the alleged incident.

An arraignment was previously scheduled for March 19.

