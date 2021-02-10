 Skip to main content
Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation
Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Felipe Solis

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man is accused of strangling a household member.

Aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, is pending for Felipe Solis, 43, for an incident prosecutors said occurred Feb. 3.

He was initially held in jail without bond so that a risk assessment could be completed.

Solis was issued a $785 bond in court Wednesday.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, the residence where the incident occurred, and the location where the victim works.

An arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

