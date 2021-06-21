Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man who has been in McLean County custody for a week had his bond set on Monday.

Michael J. McCombs, 38, is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, and domestic battery.

Prosecutors accused him of wrapping his arm around his girlfriend’s neck, causing the woman to fall to the ground. The incident was captured on the victim’s home surveillance, authorities said in a probable cause statement.

McCombs remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

Despite a motion filed by the victim to uplift no contact orders, the court ordered McCombs to have no contact with her or her address.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

