Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation

BLOOMINGTON – A
Bloomington man who has been in McLean County custody for a week had his bond set on Monday.
Michael J. McCombs, 38, is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, and domestic battery.
Prosecutors accused him of wrapping his arm around his girlfriend’s neck, causing the woman to fall to the ground. The incident was captured on the victim’s home surveillance, authorities said in a probable cause statement.
McCombs remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.
Despite a motion filed by the victim to uplift no contact orders, the court ordered McCombs to have no contact with her or her address.
An arraignment is scheduled for July 2.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Albert F. Matheny
Albert F. Matheny, 35, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jonathon K. Campbell
Jonathon K. Campbell, 43, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of domestic battery - subsequent offenses.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
David S. Jenkins
David S. Jenkins, 55, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNY JAIL
Timothy T. Grayson
Timothy T. Grayson, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with burglary at Project Oz, 1105 W Front St, Bloomington.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael J. McCombs
Michael J. McCombs, 38, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, a class 2 felony, and domestic battery – subsequent offense, a class 4 felony.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ryan D. Shattuck
Ryan D. Shattuck, 34, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery, three counts of battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Ricky E. Griffin
Ricky E. Griffin, 59, of Bloomington, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nayeon A. Teague
Nayeon A. Teague, 21, of Normal, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin Morton
Justin Morton, 31, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jakob Sexton
Jakob Sexton, 20, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of LSD and one count of unlawful delivery of cannabis.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
John L. Kaufman
John L. Kaufman, 26, is charged with felony aggravated battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jeremy C. Little
Jeremy C. Little, 34, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Austin L. Alexander
Austin L. Alexander, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerell D. Dudley
Jerell D. Dudley, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
Lonnie L. Kimbrough, 35, of Peoria, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James W. Lawrence
James W. Lawrence, 45, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of criminal sexual assault of a child between 13 and 17 years old.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dana S. Anderson
Dana S. Anderson, of Normal, is charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal trespass to property.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Telly S. Bishop
Telly S. Bishop, 46, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. He is accused of delivering less than one gram of cocaine on March 10, March 23 and April 14.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerimiah D. Givens
Jerimiah D. Givens, 25, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Rhonda L. Davis
Rhonda L. Davis, 41, of Bloomington, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. She is accused of delivering less than one gram of cocaine three times between March 24 and May 7.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nolan C. Love
Nolan C. Love, 44, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Cortez Gleghorn
Cortez Gleghorn, 38, of Colfax, is charged with home invasion, burglary, criminal trespass to property, domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Geovani Gonzalez
Geovani Gonzalez, 20, of Peoria, has an armed violence charge and unlawful possession of methamphetamine charges pending for him. He was found to be in possession of 31 grams of methamphetamine and 133 rounds of ammunition for three separate firearms, Bloomington police said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Michael D. Davis
Michael D. Davis, 34, of Peoria, has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Mario L. Burley
Mario L. Burley, 25, of Bloomington, has been charged with domestic battery for punching a household member in the face.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin A. Leicht
Justin A. Leicht, 40, of Downs, has been charged with three counts of burglary. He is accused of stealing items from three Bloomington storage facilities.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Laura Cooper
Laura Cooper, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and three misdemeanors of battery, obstructing an officer and assault.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Nick Buss
Nick Buss, 18, is charged with seven counts of child pornography possession.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jesse Chamberlain
Jesse Chamberlain, 29, of Oklahoma, is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley, 58, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Justin Mata
Justin Mata, 27, of Heyworth, is charged with three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He was released from custody on a $30,000 personal recognizance bond.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jerome Robinson
Jerome Robinson, 30, of Normal, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lance Cotton
Lance Cotton, 29, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joseph Doyle
Joseph Doyle, 22, of Normal, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful video recording.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Richard Erving
Richard Erving, 36, of Chicago, is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and one count of obstructing a peace officer.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
William Beasley
William Beasley, 27, of Bloomington, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated battery, for accusations that he date raped a woman in her vehicle in 2019.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Dexter McCraney
Dexter McCraney, 37, of Peoria, is charged with a count each of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery for an incident that prosecutors said happened at a north side Normal hotel on April 12.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Amanda Street
Amanda Street, 41, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, with a BAC of .148. She is also charged with disregarding a stop sign and improper lane usage.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Robert Coone
Robert Coone, 25, is accused of beating his girlfriend and fracturing her foot with her walking cane, and punching her in the face. Coone is charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Kevon Moon
Kevon Moon, 22, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, mob action, aggravated discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Thomas Bartholomew
Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is charged with three counts of domestic battery, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count each of battery and unlawful restraint.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Alejandro Alvarez
Alejandro Alvarez, 23, is accused of selling methamphetamine and MDMA on separate occasions in November and December 2019 to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department criminal investigation division, police said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Christopher Garza
A strangulation charge is pending for a Bloomington man. Christopher O. Garza, 34, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Brent Burton
Brent J. Burton, 46, is charged with
residential burglary and three counts of criminal sexual abuse against a woman who prosecutors said was his ex-girlfriend.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.
Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Lawrence Jones
Lawrence Jones, 40, made three cocaine deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between Jan. 7 and March 24, court documents show. He is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, each a class 1 felony.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Joshua Luttrell
Joshua Luttrell, 21, called Normal police March 14 reporting a few men had damaged his car, a white Bentley, prosecutors said.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Stephanie Kitchens
Stephanie Kitchens, 36, on March 20 was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin and one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
James Canti
James Canti, 48, on March 20 was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin, one count of unlawful delivery of fentanyl, two counts of unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
Jimmy Pate
Domestic battery charges on Feb. 21 were filed against Jimmy Pate, of Bloomington.
PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
