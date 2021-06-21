 Skip to main content
Bond set for Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Michael J. McCombs

Michael J. McCombs, 38, of Bloomington, is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, a class 2 felony, and domestic battery – subsequent offense, a class 4 felony.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man who has been in McLean County custody for a week had his bond set on Monday.

Michael J. McCombs, 38, is charged with aggravated domestic battery – strangulation, and domestic battery.

Prosecutors accused him of wrapping his arm around his girlfriend’s neck, causing the woman to fall to the ground. The incident was captured on the victim’s home surveillance, authorities said in a probable cause statement.

McCombs remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

Despite a motion filed by the victim to uplift no contact orders, the court ordered McCombs to have no contact with her or her address.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

