Bond set for Bloomington man charged with home invasion, aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Wednesday for a Bloomington man charged with home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.

James K. Mathis, 33, is accused of following a woman to her home after the two got into an argument at a friend’s residence. He then kicked the door in and forced his way into the woman’s home, prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Inside, Mathis punched the woman “eight to nine times” in the face, knocking a tooth out, prosecutors said. He then strangled the woman and threatened to kill her, prosecutors said.

Mathis left the home after the victim obtained a knife from the kitchen, prosecutors said.

He is charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery-strangulation, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property.

Mathis was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035 and was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her residence. He had been held in jail without bond since last week for a domestic violence risk assessment.

An arraignment remains scheduled for Aug. 13.

