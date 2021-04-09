 Skip to main content
Bond set for Bloomington man connected to Labor Day weekend shooting
Bond set for Bloomington man connected to Labor Day weekend shooting

James Fields

Fields

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man’s bond was set Friday for charges connected to a Labor Day weekend shooting.

James L. Fields, 23, is accused of firing at an occupied vehicle Sept. 5 in the area of the 700 block of West Mill Street, Bloomington, according to police.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and violation of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

Fields was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

