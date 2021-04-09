Bond set for Bloomington man connected to Labor Day weekend shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man’s bond was set Friday for charges connected to a Labor Day weekend shooting.

James L. Fields, 23, is accused of firing at an occupied vehicle Sept. 5 in the area of the 700 block of West Mill Street, Bloomington, according to police.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and violation of the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

Fields was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 7.

