Bond set for Chicago man involved in fatal Bloomington shooting in October

BLOOMINGTON — Bond remained as set for a Chicago man who was arrested last week for his suspected role in an October fatal shooting in Bloomington.

Kevon Moon, 22, is in custody with Malcolm J. Johnson, 27, of Riverdale on preliminary murder charges in the death of a Bloomington man, Jaleel Johnson. One other suspect, James D. Moon, remains at large.

Jaleel Johnson, 20, was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of Iowa Street in Bloomington Oct. 12.

Kevon Moon’s bond remained set at $3 million with 10% to apply, meaning he would need to pay $300,000 plus a bond fee to be released.

Kevon Moon is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of mob action and a count of obstructing justice.