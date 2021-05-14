 Skip to main content
Bond set for Colfax man accused of breaking into wife's home, punching her
Bond set for Colfax man accused of breaking into wife’s home, punching her

BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Friday for a Colfax man accused of entering his wife’s home through a window and “repeatedly” punching her.

Cortez Gleghorn, 38, was charged with home invasion, burglary and battery charges after his wife, whom he is in the process of divorcing, refused to let him inside her home, according to a probable cause statement.

Cortez Gleghorn

Cortez Gleghorn, 38, is charged with home invasion, burglary, criminal trespass to property, domestic battery and two counts of aggravated battery. 

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and he was previously ordered to have no contact with the victim, their residence, and a witness.

After brought into custody, Gleghorn told police he intended to kill his brother, the victim and the witness, and also burn down the victim’s home, prosecutors said.

An arraignment is set for May 28.

