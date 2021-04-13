Bond set for man accused of domestic battery in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Tuesday for a man who was held in McLean County jail custody on domestic battery charges.
Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is charged with three counts of domestic battery for striking a household member in the face, court documents show. He is also charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful restraint and battery.
His bond was set at $4,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a witness, and the location of the incident.
An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.