Bond set for man accused of domestic battery in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Tuesday for a man who was held in McLean County jail custody on domestic battery charges.

Thomas Bartholomew, 50, is charged with three counts of domestic battery for striking a household member in the face, court documents show. He is also charged with three counts of aggravated battery, one count of unlawful restraint and battery.

His bond was set at $4,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, a witness, and the location of the incident.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

Thomas Bartholomew

Thomas Bartholomew

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
