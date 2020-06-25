Bond set for Normal man accused in Bloomington home invasion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bond was set Thursday for a Normal man accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home and injuring her.

Scott Reecer, 42, was charged Saturday with home invasion, a Class X felony, as well as criminal trespass to a residence and misdemeanor domestic battery.

His bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he must pay $5,035 to be released from the McLean County Jail.

Prosecutors said Reecer scored high on a risk assessment evaluation for future violence and requested his bond be set at $100,000.