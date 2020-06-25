You are the owner of this article.
Bond set for Normal man accused in Bloomington home invasion
Bond set for Normal man accused in Bloomington home invasion

BLOOMINGTON — Bond was set Thursday for a Normal man accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s home and injuring her.

Scott Reecer, 42, was charged Saturday with home invasion, a Class X felony, as well as criminal trespass to a residence and misdemeanor domestic battery.

His bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he must pay $5,035 to be released from the McLean County Jail.

Prosecutors said Reecer scored high on a risk assessment evaluation for future violence and requested his bond be set at $100,000.

According to the probable cause statement read in court Thursday, police said when they arrived at the Bloomington home after receiving a 911 call on Friday, they noticed several marks on the woman, including a scratch under her eye, a red ear and trouble hearing after being punched, redness on her chest, scratches on her right shoulder and broken skin on her arm from the incident.

Prosecutors allege that Reecer broke through the door, which was barricaded with wood, and hit and kicked the woman, and also broke her phone when she tried to call police.

Photos: McLean County Jail mugshots

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

