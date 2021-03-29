Bond set for Normal man charged with attempted murder in last week's shooting

BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Monday for a Normal man accused of spraying seven gunshots last week at a northwest side apartment that left one man with three gunshot wounds.

Omarr D. Parks-Bullock, 18, is accused of shooting at two 17-year-old victims and striking one of them after the three had been arguing over the phone less than 20 minutes before the shooting, prosecutors said in court.

Normal police were sent to the 710 Orlando Ave. apartments at 2:58 p.m. March 22 and found a male victim with three gunshot wounds.

Parks-Bullock is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The phone argument ended with the two victims saying they would come over, after there was a mention of “not needing guns to fight,” prosecutors said.

Police recovered seven 9mm shell casings – five in a hallway outside the apartment, one in the threshold of the apartment door and one inside the apartment, prosecutors said, in addition to identifying four bullet holes through the front door and two bullet holes in the ceiling.