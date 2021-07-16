 Skip to main content
Bond set for Normal man charged with fentanyl delivery

BLOOMINGTON — Bond was set Friday for a Normal man charged with delivering fentanyl and possessing cocaine.

Dujuan L. Enos, 48, remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Dujuan L. Enos, 48, of Normal, was arrested for delivering between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, delivery of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

He’s charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance — three class 1 felony charges for delivering 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and four class 2 felony charges for delivering less than 1 gram of fentanyl.

A search warrant for his home led to three charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said police found 26 grams — or nearly 1 ounce — of fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid known to be about 80 times more potent than morphine.

Enos is accused of delivering fentanyl between June 28 and July 14.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

