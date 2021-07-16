Bond set for Normal man charged with fentanyl delivery

BLOOMINGTON — Bond was set Friday for a Normal man charged with delivering fentanyl and possessing cocaine.

Dujuan L. Enos, 48, remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

He’s charged with seven counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance — three class 1 felony charges for delivering 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl and four class 2 felony charges for delivering less than 1 gram of fentanyl.

A search warrant for his home led to three charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors said police found 26 grams — or nearly 1 ounce — of fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid known to be about 80 times more potent than morphine.

Enos is accused of delivering fentanyl between June 28 and July 14.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.