Bradys must repay 10-year-old loan to friend, judge says

The Bloomington senator did not receive any money from the loan but "Dr. Pliura was told by Sen. Brady that the money was needed to pay subcontractors who had done work for the Bradys’ construction company and were threatening to go to the newspapers about the lack of payment. Sen. Brady was concerned about the adverse publicity on his (gubernatorial) campaign,” the judge wrote in her ruling this week.

Bill Brady released a statement Thursday, saying, "This is a matter involving my brother, and, as such, I am not in a position to comment on it.”

Robert Brady could not be reached for comment. Ed Brady, now president and CEO of Home Builders Institute, a national nonprofit, also could not be reached.

On Friday, Pliura told The Pantagraph he felt bad about having to go through the courts. “I consider the Bradys my friends,” he said.

“I think the lesson to be learned is that ‘a guy should not loan a friend money,’” he said. “My wife was opposed to it, and I disregarded her opinion and went ahead and loaned them the money ... and that is not on anyone except myself.”