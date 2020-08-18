Burglary charges pending against Naperville man in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Naperville man faces burglary charges in McLean County.

Corey T. Eiland, 27, was charged Monday with two counts of burglary, accused in a Feb. 2 burglary at a Bloomington restaurant and a Feb. 5 burglary at a Bloomington electronics store.

A warrant for his arrest was issued May 2 and returned when he was taken into custody Friday.

Eiland was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 11.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

