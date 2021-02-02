 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burglary, unlawful possession of firearm charges pending for Le Roy man
0 comments

Burglary, unlawful possession of firearm charges pending for Le Roy man

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and unlawful possession of firearm charges are pending for a LeRoy man.

Jordan Gillespie, 26, is in custody in connection with a residential burglary that happened sometime between Nov. 14 and Dec. 9 on the 400 block of East North Street in LeRoy — a Class 1 felony due to past residential burglary charges.

Gillespie was charged in 2013 and 2015 for residential burglary, Class 1 and Class 2 felonies, respectively.

Also because of his past offenses, Gillespie was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He reportedly possessed a .357-caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun, each a Class 2 felony.

According to court documents, “the defendant shall be sentenced as a Class X offender, and he is not eligible for a disposition of probation or conditional discharge,” for all four counts.

Gillespie was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Gallery: 10 infamous Central Illinois crimes

Take a look back at crimes that will be forever etched into Central Illinois' collective psyche.  

 

1 of 11
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur police body cam footage of shots fired incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News