Burglary, unlawful possession of firearm charges pending for Le Roy man

BLOOMINGTON — Burglary and unlawful possession of firearm charges are pending for a LeRoy man.

Jordan Gillespie, 26, is in custody in connection with a residential burglary that happened sometime between Nov. 14 and Dec. 9 on the 400 block of East North Street in LeRoy — a Class 1 felony due to past residential burglary charges.

Gillespie was charged in 2013 and 2015 for residential burglary, Class 1 and Class 2 felonies, respectively.

Also because of his past offenses, Gillespie was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He reportedly possessed a .357-caliber handgun, a 9 mm handgun and a .22-caliber handgun, each a Class 2 felony.

According to court documents, “the defendant shall be sentenced as a Class X offender, and he is not eligible for a disposition of probation or conditional discharge,” for all four counts.

Gillespie was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 26.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

